A Night with Chris Salans at Mozaic Ubud

Having recently received The Order of Agricultural Merit, Chef Chris Salans has decided to celebrate French Cuisine at Mozaic Restaurant Gastronomique in Ubud.

Once a month, Chef Chris will be re-entering the domain of the kitchen to cook up French cuisine for his guests.

The first event will be Friday, 23 October 2020, where Chef Chris will be cooking favourite dishes from the menu at Mozaic over the past 18 years. This will be paired with premium wines from the fine dining restaurant’s superb wine collection.

Some signature dishes you can expect from this debut event of ‘A Night with Chris Salans’ include: Caesar Salad with Soft-Shell Crab, Foie Gras in a Trio of Mango, Lamb with French Beans in Pistachio Dressing and, a favourite of Chef Chris, his signature Potato Puree.





There are two menus on offer:

• 6-course tasting menu at 950,000++ per person.

• 8- course tasting menu at 1,200,000++ per person.

• Optional Wine Pairings will be available for an additional 990,000++ and 1,250,000++ per person for a 6 and 8 course pairing of wines respectively.

Dinner reservations will be available from 6pm until 9pm and seating is limited to 60 guests.

Reserve at mozaic-bali.com or call +62361975768

