A Laidback, Beachfront Brunch at Hyatt Regency Bali

Cool, calm and casual… Hyatt Regency Bali continues to maintain the classic charm that Sanur is known for. What’s more, the resort has successfully infused this very same atmosphere into their easy-going Sunday Brunch, held at their beachfront Pizzaria restaurant.

Brunch isn’t for everyone. At times they come off as elaborate and showy, a place to see and be seen, an afternoon of overindulgence. However, Pizzaria seems to have taken a different approach that suits the Sanur milieu (and clientele) appropriately; an easy breezy brunch, sprawled out on the outdoor decking under the shade of giant trees.

The restaurant launched their ‘new’ brunch back in August. Adhering to new healthy and safety protocols the brunch is now à la carte, where a list of 20 homemade dishes are prepared and brought to your table, said for a few live stations and stalls. This new approach has made it more affordable, too.

All of the à la carte dishes are tapas sized, allowing for a guilt-free savouring of every single one – before ordering more of your favourites if you so desire. But don’t get too attached! Every week, the dishes change so that the regulars (and there are many) can come looking forward to something new.

For this writer, the menu took on a Mediterranean flair on the day. The most distinguishable feature of the all the à la carte dishes was their freshness: everything was bursting with zest and flavour, with healthy offerings to start like Tabouleh Salad with Haloumi, or the Organic Spinach Salad with Roasted Pumpkin. The Ahi Tuna was a particularly fresh dish, with its trademark citric tang livening up the taste buds, mixed in together with green tomato aguachile, young coconut and avocado.

Distinguishable Italian dishes made an appearance, with a Creamy Potato Gnocchi, Arancini Balls and the Poached Snapper. But what was particularly delightful was the Pizzaria’s take on an Eggs Florentine: perfectly poached eggs with smoked Tasmanian salmon between an ultra-soft, buttery croissant, oozing with truffle hollandaise. Divine!

There is a popular Grill section on the menu, where the meatier selections are found. These include the likes of Grilled US Beef Flank Steak, Marinated Grilled Squid, and Jimbaran-Style King Prawn.





Pass around pizza is kept flowing throughout, making sure that you’re not ever left with a table devoid of food. Otherwise, a couple of live cooking stations are found on the deck, too: deliciously deep-fried Churros and the Claypot Mussels were the dishes of the day.

Again – the menu is constantly changing. The following week featured an eclectic array of international dishes, from Crispy Soft Shell Crab with Kimchi to Lobster Benedict and Korean Spiced Lamb Cutlet.

The Pizzaria Sunday Brunch is enjoyably laidback. A live acoustic musician plays from the beach, the ocean as his backdrop; the shaded, well-spaced deck and restaurant area allow for a cooler enjoyment of a sunny Bali day as food is delivered to your table on demand – what more could you want?

Before it all wraps up at 3pm, a cup of coffee and dessert is in order. Chef prepares some creative sweets, like the Mango Passion fruit Ice Pop (covered in white chocolate!) or Ice Cream Puff with Baileys gelato, lemon cream and warm chocolate sauce…

So, for those after a relaxingly slow-paced Sunday afternoon, filled with fresh food and an old Bali charm, the brunch at Hyatt Regency Bali is the place to be. Great for families or a group of friends.

Time: 12PM to 3PM

Price: IDR 390K++ (food and non-alcoholic drinks)

IDR 750,000++ for brunch, free flow of wines and cocktails

Children 6-12 years are half price; under 6 years free of charge

Note: Strict hygiene procedures are in place to ensure the safety of guests and associates, from mandatory temperature checks, disinfectant wipes for cutlery as well as mandatory protective equipment for kitchen staff and servers, so you can dine with confidence.

Book Online

Pizzaria, Hyatt Regency Bali

Jalan Danau Tamblingan, Sanur

+62 361 28 1234

hyattregencybali.com

