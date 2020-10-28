Unfortunately for many sun-seeking vacationers, October to January in Bali is notorious for its wet weather. As the rainy season kicks in, the beaches become a little less appealing but that doesn’t mean you can’t make the most of your time here on the island. Don’t let the rain get you down, as we’ve compiled a varied list of exciting indoor activities that you and the family can enjoy when its raining in Bali !

1. Indoor Trampoline Centre

If you’re one of those types of people that feel the need to exert energy, then we suggest trying out the Bounce Trampoline Centre at the Finns Recreation Club.

Picture a whole floor of trampolines, side by side; it’s like an ocean of clouds and you’ve just died and bounced right up to heaven! At Bounce, there are 4 different zones: 2 practice zones complete with pools of sponges great for flipping and diving into; and 2 zones for trampoline basketball and dodgeball, great team games and activities. Of course, Bounce is perfect for those energetic children, but adults are welcome to indulge in this very active and fun sport. It makes for a great exercise alternative when its pouring and raining in Bali .

Bounce Trampoline Centre, Finns Recreational Club

Jalan Pantai Berawa, Canggu

Phone: +62 (0) 361 848 3939

Web: www.bouncebali.com

2. Make Your Own Music Album

True to their dedication to Rock n Roll, the Hard Rock Hotel in Bali offers patrons the opportunity to become a rock star! If you’re a singer or musician, or perhaps you and some friends just want to test out those vocal chords, Hard Rock’s ‘Boom Box’ Recording Studio could be a seriously fun option for your day indoors.

Complete with instruments, state-of-the-art recording equipment and a professional sound engineer, you can make your very own recordings – either karaoke style with a backing track or á la Abbey Road, full on production! Of course you will have a CD to take home with you, your very first EP, recorded specially in Bali – not a bad souvenir if you ask us. Bookings are required.

Hard Rock Hotel Bali

Jalan Pantai, Kuta

Phone: 0361 761 869

bali.hardrockhotels.net

3. Take an Indonesian Cooking Class

The famous Spanish Chef, Ferran Adrià, once said that “You cannot get influenced by the cuisine of a country if you don’t understand it.” Different cuisines around the world have a history attached to them. Just like many countries in the world, Indonesia happens to be blessed with rich history, traditions, arts and cultures, and its food is a big part of the country’s wide scope of wealth.

Hotel Tugu Bali is one of the perfect places to study the country’s cuisine. They have this unique experience where traditional Javanese culinary arts are on display. Each spice has a story, each herb has a fragrance and when combined with meats and vegetables they turn into a medley of culture and history. Each bite becomes a memory of something you created, for every time you create that dish, it is something you will remember forever. Each dish you create is a testament to the oral history of the cook.

Worry not on how your dishes are going to end up. The chef will guide you through the entire process. Have faith on yourself. You are about to create something magical!

Hotel Tugu Bali

Jl. Pantai Batu Bolong,, Pantai Canggu, Canggu, Bali 80361, Indonesia

Phone: +62 361 4731701

www.tuguhotels.com

4. Room Escape Adventure

If you’re after an indoor adventure when its raining, Totem Room Escape is a great and not to mention unique, experience. Basically, patrons will be brought into a single room and have to use clues, teamwork and logic to find their way out of this room into another.

You will race against the clock to find your way out of the whole series of rooms! It’s incredibly exciting but of course this is no walk in the park. Totem Room Escape is meant to be challenging and thus really brings friends together to team up and make their escape. Totem has 4 ‘series’ of rooms, each with their own theme and difficulty. It’s a great alternative to video games, offering a truly live adventure for children and parents alike.

Totem Room Escape

Jalan Kayu Aya No.27, Seminyak

Phone: 0361 474 0071

www.totemroomescape.com

5. Ten-Pin Bowling

Get excited for this old time classic activity that brings friends and family closer together. When the rain’s pelting against the roof, you’ll be chasing strikes and spares.

With 6-lanes, kitted with automatic pinsetters, gutter bumpers and computerised scoring, all you need to do is slip on those funny shoes and bowl! Strike Bowling at the Finns Recreation Club has a warm ambience, perfect for a family outing, and a bar and restaurant to complete the experience. You won’t need to go anywhere once you’re there, just enjoy some good old-fashioned fun.

Strike Bowling at Finns Recreational Club

Jalan Pantai Berawa, Canggu

Phone: +62 (0) 361 848 3939

Web: www.strikebali.com

6. Escape Reality

When its raining in Bali and you’re feeling down, then why not simply escape reality itself and jump into the virtual world?

White Rabbit VR, found in the Tamora Gallery complex in Berawa, is Bali’s first Virtual Reality (VR) Lounge and experience. Equipped with four VR platforms, venture into a digital adventure where you’re limited by nothing but your imagination. Offering the latest experiences from the gaming and technology industries, VR takes you into a mind-bending, 360-degree experience.

With your headset and handsets, your head and hand movements are mimicked inside the game or experience you have chosen, allowing you to explore, play, fight and shoot your way through a seemingly realistic world. You will be fully immersed within the world you have chosen, allowing yourself to completely detach from reality, at least for a while. For those who have seen the popular movie ‘Ready Player One’, this is as close to that experience you will find. Right here in Bali.

White Rabbit VR is suitable for all ages, offering games and walkthroughs for young ones, like Gnomes and Goblins or Mindshow; or for the older gamers, dive into the worlds of Skyrim, Resident Evil and Robo Recall; sports games like Beat Saber or Creed Rise to Glory offer a more active game; or maybe test the limits of your courage with Face Your Fears, where you’re tested to stand on the edge of skyscrapers or experience a chilling haunted house.

Please note that White Rabbit VR is the first and only virtual reality experience in Bali. Due to high demand of the gaming facilities we recommend booking online or via the app

White Rabbit VR

Tamora Gallery, No.99 Jalan Berawa

Book at: https://whiterabbitvr.live



7. Get Creative

When its raining and you’re cosied up inside, often the creative juices start to flow. So why not channel and make something out of them? At Bali’s first and only ‘Creative Centre’, you can choose to explore many artistic disciplines all in one place.

Genesis Creative Centre is a multi-discipline creative hub, home to an interesting mixture of co-working space and studios. Found in the Tamora Gallery complex in Berawa, Genesis offers fully-equipped studios for photography, art and painting, DJ and music production/recording and even a fashion studio — alongside their co-working space, meeting room and pantry.

The centre allows you to jump into any of the studios (only paying by the hour) to explore your own creativity. Whether you want to zone out and paint for 3 hours, produce a song, play some guitar, practice your photography, or maybe stitch up your next outfit, the studios at Genesis are completely kitted out with the latest equipment. Ready to use as you walk in. They also hold regular workshops, classes and group activities open to the public if you’re looking to develop or learn a new skill. (Read full article).

Genesis Creative Centre

Tamora Gallery, Jl Pantai Berawa 99, Bali

@inspireatgenesis

www.inspireatgenesis.com

8. Make Your Own Fragrance

L’Atelier Parfums et Creations offers you the opportunity to find and make the perfect fragrance just for you. When you enter one of their workshops at either Ayana Resort and Spa Jimbaran or Ritz-Carlton Bali Nusa Dua, you will notice a huge array of bottles lined up on the pearl white tables, and there you will begin your journey into fragrance.

It starts with a personality test to determine your Zen and Tonic cards; then onto sniffing dozens of essential oils and ingredients, choosing the ones you like. The next step is to mix them all together to create a smell that is completely you. Workshops typically take 90 minutes but a 3 hour session is possible if you want to learn more. Either way you will take a completely personalized souvenir home with you.

L’Atelier Parfums et Creations

Jalan Raya Nusa Dua Lot #3 Sawagan, Nusa Dua

BALI 80363, INDONESIA

Tel: (62) 361 849 8988

http://www.parfumsetcreations.com/

9. Learn a Balinese Dance

Take the trip to Ubud and make a nice, long stop at the Bali Culture Center for a Balinese Dance class. From the minute you first sit down to watch the dancers, you will be amazed and eager to give it a try yourself!

You may not be able to do the moves at first but thankfully the instructors will guide and motivate you until you can do the dance movements correctly. As you master the moves you will also learn about Indonesian philosophy as each step, each movement represents some deep insight into the nature of life and universal law of the Balinese. Even the garments, the costumes, and the colours, all represent a unique aspect and harmony of life. As once said, “Be aware of wonder. Live a balanced life.” In order for one to have a harmonious and balanced life, one needs to create harmony within one’s self and surroundings to build a decent life. The open bamboo building makes for a perfect natural setting, especially when its raining in Bali.

Bali Culture Centre

Jalan Br Nyuh Kuning Mas Ubud

Phone: +62 361 978144

Email: [email protected]

10. Visit Bali’s First Indoor Theme Park

The all-new Trans Studio Bali offers you a thrilling indoor experience for when its raining in Bali. Perched on top of the Trans Studio Mall, taking over 1,8 hectares of space, the theme park boasts a unique concept with a wide variety of rides and attractions spread out over 5 different zones: World of Senses, Titanic Experience, Camera Zone, Culture Zone, Action Zone + Adventure Zone.





Featuring everything from a roller coaster, a walkthrough zombie experience, go-karting, indoor skydiving and even cultural shows, this theme park is Bali’s newest entertainment destination.

Open until 10pm, you can even head to Trans Studio Bali after you’ve been out exploring Bali. The is set to be a thrilling family-friendly destination on the island. The variety of rides, attractions and shows available will certainly keep the children entertained and keep the adults on the edge of their seats. Read Full Review.

Trans Studio Bali

F1 Floor, Trans Studio Mall Bali

Jl. Imam Bonjol No. 440, Denpasar, Bali

+62 361 620 3888

www.transstudiobali.com

