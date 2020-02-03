Best Wedding Venues in Bali : Tying the Knot in Paradise Island of Love | Written By, Sachi Kondo |

From wedding chapels set amidst the breathtaking cliff tops of the island’s south to those located beachfront and on the green hills, exchanging your vows on an island such as Bali, where romance is celebrated at its best, will leave an everlasting mark on you. These gorgeous wedding venues in Bali will convince you that don’t need to look anywhere else.

Destination Wedding Venues in Bali

Le Méridien Bali Jimbaran

Celebration Pavilion

Situated in the heart of Jimbaran Bay, Le Méridien Bali Jimbaran is home to one of the most picturesque wedding venues in Bali. An unforgettable romantic experience can be held in the one and only rooftop chapel known as the Celebration Pavilion.

Celebration Pavilion is located at the top floor of the resort overlooking the Indian Ocean and its gorgeous golden sunset. The venue itself is carefully designed to capture the beautiful skyline with unobstructed ceiling to floor glass walls and sandy floors to further emphasise the island atmosphere.

Le Méridien Bali Jimbaran

Jalan Bukit Permai, Jimbaran

+62 361 8466 888

www.lemeridienbalijimbaran.com

Banyan Tree Ungasan

The White Dove

The wedding chapel of the Banyan Tree Ungasan, The White Dove is an ultimate wedding venue perched high on the cliffs of the island’s southernmost peninsular. With 300 ornamental doves placed on the sides of the chapel and offering romantic vistas of the Indian Ocean, the chapel offers a perfect backdrop to celebrate your life’s happiest moment. The white doves are incorporated into the design to represent peace, love, harmony, and purity. The architecturally stunning pyramid-like structure features elegant glass doors and seamless windows. With 700 square metres to use, it offers seating for 30 guests, all of whom will be astounded by the beauty of the venue.

Banyan Tree Ungasan

Jalan Melasti, Banjar Kelod, Ungasan

+62 361 300 7000

www.banyantree.com

Conrad Bali

Infinity Chapel

Conrad Bali offers a selection of intimate indoor and outdoor Bali wedding locations to exchange your vows. The resort’s Infinity Wedding Chapel is a magnificent purpose built triangular glass structure that sits on the beachfront with panoramic views of the shimmering Indian Ocean and Bali’s sacred Mount Agung. It has been celebrated by many as a treasured spot for grand wedding celebrations. Infinity floats two metres above sea level within an ensemble of overflowing reflecting pools and marble walkways. Boasting 117 m2 of floor space with a ceiling height of 12 metres, the interior of Infinity is beautifully simple with elegant marble floors, floor-to-ceiling ocean-facing glass frontage, and transposable seating plans that can seat 60 guests.

Conrad Bali

Jalan Pratama 168, Tanjung Benoa

+62 361 778 788

www.conradbali.com

Ayana Resort & Spa Bali

SKY

One of the most iconic wedding venues in Bali, perched 35 metres above the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, SKY at Ayana Resort & Spa Bali is designed to accommodate both intimate occasions in complete privacy as well as large weddings of up to 1,000 guests seated or 2,000 cocktail-style. The dramatic open-air design features ceremonial steps and multi-tiered fountains that ascend to a cantilevered deck extending 3.5 metres out from the cliff, where couples feel on top of the world as they exchange vows at eye level with the horizon. SKY has capacity for up to 80 people seated for a ceremony on the cliff-edge deck and up to 1,000 for a standing cocktail party in the surrounding gardens.

Ayana Resort & Spa Bali

Jalan Karang Mas Sejahtera, Jimbaran

+62 361 70 2222

www.ayanaresorts.com

Awarta Nusa Dua Luxury Villas & Spa

Kamanaddha

The prized wedding venue of Awarta Nusa Dua is Kamanaddha, derived from two Sanskrit words, “Kama”, meaning love and “Naddha”, meaning bound. Living up to its name, Kamanaddha is a venue that binds people to their love for each other. The centre piece of this stunning wedding venue are two beautiful frangipani trees that bend towards one another, branches reaching, flowers touching, connecting at the centre. This Bali wedding venue takes you out into the manicured gardens of the resort.

The arcing tree trunks make for the perfect frame, as if a metaphor for the connecting love of those to be joined in matrimony. The iconic tree of love has become a popular wedding venue in Bali, with its tropical meets elegant atmosphere that you hope for on the Island of the Gods; the perfect frame for that special day, two trees leaning into each other, tangled to become one.

Awarta Nusa Dua Luxury Villas & Spa

ITDC Complex Lot NW 2 & 3, Nusa Dua

+62 361 773 300

www.awartaresorts.com

Tirtha Bridal

Tirtha Uluwatu

Tirtha Uluwatu, set on the southern cliffs of Bali, with sweeping views of the Indian Ocean, was breathtakingly designed to host weddings with a sense of magic. Words cannot adequately describe the feeling of Tirtha Uluwatu, but, step foot on the property and you will instantly know – Uluwatu is a place like no other for your wedding. Throughout the years to come, you will surely remember many details of your special day, but none will remain as sharp as the magical ambiance of your wedding here.

Tirtha Bridal

Jalan Uluwatu, Banjar Dinas Karang Boma, Pecatu

+62 361 847 1151

www.tirthabridal.com

Maya Ubud

Scenic Plaza

The Scenic Plaza at Maya Ubud Resort & Spa can be the place for you to share your happiness with family and friends as you embark on a journey of lifelong love and happiness, where the resort’s wedding team tailors a heartfelt celebration in a magical setting encompassed by the beauty of nature in the picturesque hilly region of Ubud.

To add to the magical moment are the impeccable details such as stylish decorations with tropical flower arrangements, Balinese flower pyramids, bridal bouquet for the bride and boutonniere for the groom, ceremonial table, and even buggy transportation for the bride as needed. Traditional Rindik bamboo melodies with two musicians provide the unique, culturally-charged experience on your special day.

Maya Ubud

Jalan Gunung Sari Peliatan, Ubud

+62 361 977 888

www.mayaresorts.com

Aryaduta Bali

Heavens Glass House

Found in Kuta, atop the heavenly gardens of the Aryaduta Bali hotel, Heavens Glass House is a beautifully designed and decorated chapel that looks out over one of Bali’s biggest cathedrals. The striking see-through structure makes for a memorable spot for you to exchange your vows, while the equally impressive, adjoining Heavens Marquee Garden can serve as the venue for you to hold a beautiful wedding reception under the canopy of stars. Together these two areas make it one of the most complete wedding venues in Bali.

Weddings at the Aryaduta can cater to as many as 200 people and with many services catered for, including Dedicated Wedding Specialist, Professional English-speaking Celebrant, 3-hours usage of Venue’s Preparation Room, 2-nights stay at Deluxe Premier Room inclusive of honeymoon cake and décor, Special Guests’ Room Rate for family & friends on your wedding day and much more.

Aryaduta Bali

Jalan Kartika Plaza, Lingkungan Segara, Kuta

+62 361 475 4188

www.aryaduta.com

Viceroy Bali

Viceroy Bali

Viceroy Bali events team is well prepared to organise the most demanding wedding plans – whether for a classic wedding, Balinese Traditional Wedding, or dedication ceremony. From intimate parties of 10 to a lavish ceremony of 100 or more, the wedding spaces of Viceroy Bali are magnificently appointed; and these detailed facilities are complemented with customised activities for the wedding, memorable culinary experiences, and attentive service resulting in an unforgettable lifelong experience for hosts and their guests.

Viceroy Bali

Jalan Lanyahan, Banjar Nagi, Ubud

+62 361 971 777

www.viceroybali.com

Mason Elephant Park & Lodge

Picture you and your partner taking a regal seat atop a Sumatran elephant, whilst exchanging vows in the jungles of Taro, north of Ubud. Mason Elephant Park & Lodge proposes a bespoke combination of wilderness and opulence, where your union is literally trumpeted by the hosts.

Whilst Venice has romantic gondolas, and Paris the Eiffel tower, here in Bali you can tie the knot in style surrounded by the majestic Sumatran elephants. Ceremonies are conducted at the elephant-inspired gazebo altar. Whilst traditional white weddings are catered for, the colour and vibrance of the Balinese wedding theme creates a truly memorable experience. Golden decoration, flowers, elegant local dancers parade with you as you enter the scene atop this magnificent mammal.

Important to note is that the elephants at Mason Elephant park & Lodge were rescued from encampments of dire conditions; they are now looked after with the highest level of attention and the park was awarded Gold Certification from the Asian Captive Elephants Standards in 2019.



After saying ‘I do!’, the lodge invites you, the newlyweds, to enjoy your honeymoon at the park. Enjoy a special Elephant Safari Ride the day after the wedding, followed by a romantic four-hour Ultimate Couple’s Spa Indulgence Ritual at the ‘Spa at the Lodge’. Then, soak in the sunset at the Mammoth Head Bar, where an incredible 20.000-year-old Siberian mammoth skull presides over the well-stocked cellar of imported Champagnes.

Mason Elephant Park & Lodge

Jalan Elephant Safari Park, Taro

+62 361 8988888

masonadventures.com

Grand Mirage Resort & Thalasso Bali

The new face of Grand Mirage Resort and Thalasso Bali vows to provide warmth and comfort on your wedding day in addition to your luxury demands. Situated against an Indian Ocean backdrop, your journey to wedding day starts with a stay in the Premier Ocean Room, continued by a beautiful ceremony by the beach.

Conjure up your wildest dreams and bring life to them at the Mirage Chapel set on a lush garden, blessed with a glittering ocean view. The semi open-air triangle chapel represents human, nature, and God and the presence of all three elements in your holy matrimony. The chapel’s metal structure expresses the strong foundation of a marriage, which is love. Mirage Chapel can house up to 200 guests.

Grand Mirage Resort & Thalasso Bali

Jalan Pratama No. 74, Tanjung Benoa, Nusa Dua

+62 361 771 888

grandmirage.com

Alila Villas Uluwatu

Alila Villas Uluwatu marries eloquence with flair, a thriving green landscape with the romance of the sea, offering a fresh, inspiring setting for couples to embark on their journey to marital bliss. Exchange your vows – be it new or to renew – at their signature Cliff-Edge Cabana perched dramatically over the Indian Ocean, made completely private just for your special day.

You can also choose a spectacular reception held in a private cliff side villa, sealing your love in the glow of Bali’s sunset! To top it all off, The Cliff-Edge Cabana package offers the newlyweds a three-night stay in a one-bedroom villa to drift into their honeymoon straightaway. If the wedding of your dreams is more intimate, Alila Villas Uluwatu’s Hilltop Wedding seats a maximum of 12 guests for the commitment ceremony – catering to couples looking to keep their invitations exclusive. On the other hand, the resort can accommodate up to a maximum of 400 people for those wanting a full resort exclusivity.

Alila Villas Uluwatu

Jalan Belimbing Sari, Pecatu

+62 361 848 2166

alilahotels.com/uluwatu

Away Bali Legian Camakila

When the conversation revolves around weddings in Bali, many sway from Kuta and flock to the island’s far south corners. Away Bali Legian Camakila stands to prove that Legian Beach can also cater for a destination wedding to remember. The beachfront resort’s signature wedding ceremony, the Water Wedding, delights the bride in the experience of walking down the aisle as if gliding through water.

The resort in Legian unifies the best of both worlds, embracing Kuta’s bustling scene whilst staying true to the peaceful Balinese ambiance. The wedding team offers a diverse selection of services that can be personally designed as you wish. Setting up decorations for the ceremony and dinner, live entertainment options, special banquets with customised menu are amongst the many styles you have the liberty to design – ensuring your tropical beach wedding of your dreams is lived and cherished forever.

Away Bali Legian Camakila

Jalan Padma Utara, Legian

+62 361 752 877

awaybalilegiancamakila.com

