5 Podcasts To Help You Maintain your Mental Health

Podcasts are the latest trend in media, and are continuing to grow. This ‘on-demand’ audio experience has become a great way to consume meaningful content away from a screen, where people can listen and learn whilst they drive, exercise or maybe just sitting with their eyes closed.

People often go to podcasts for long-form discussions, which are great references for educational topics – but also entertainment. Some great podcasts act as great support systems too, discussing mental health, relationships and happiness. So, if you’re thinking you need some reminding on what it means to be happy and healthy, tune in to any one of these great podcasts:-

The Happiness Lab



In “The Happiness Lab” podcast, Yale professor Dr Laurie Santos will take you through the latest scientific research and share some surprising and inspiring stories that will forever alter the way you think about happiness. She’s changed the lives of thousands of people through her class “Psychology and the Good Life,” and she’ll change yours, too.

Dr Laurie Santos breaks down all the different ways happiness (and unhappiness) can manifest, and gives fact-based examples of this plays out. From myths of money’s power to bring happiness, to distraction, loneliness, kindness, you’ll learn how our minds create emotion out of everyday situations and circumstances.



Available on Spotify/Apple Podcasts and more.

Small Things Often by The Gottman Institutue

The Gottman Institute is a researched-based relationship therapy company (and therapy trainers). With over 40 years of research done by its founders – Dr John Gottman and Dr Julie Schwartz Gottman – the approach they have developed on relationship health draws on experiences of over 3,000 couples.



With all that in mind, they have created a Podcast called Small Things Often. Each episode is under 5-minutes, focusing on one particular topic, and work as daily tips in how to approach relationships, be it marital, work, parental etc. They share key ways in which you can practice improving your relationships, creating an understanding of psychology and human emotion. They’ll share why you shouldn’t cheer up your partner, how to create intimacy, processing difficult emotions and more.

Great for partners who’ve spent so much time together during the pandemic and need some tips on how to manage the relationship.

Available on Spotify / Apple Podcasts.

Ten Percent Happier

Host of Ten Percent Happier, Dan Harris, is a fidgety, skeptical ABC News anchor who had a panic attack live on “Good Morning America,” which led him to try something he always thought was ridiculous: meditation. He went on to write the bestselling book, “10% Happier.”



In this podcast, Dan explores happiness (whatever that means) from all angles. The show ventures beyond meditation, bringing on leading researches in social anxiety, bias, creativity, productivity, and relationships. Every Friday, he brings in a guest to host a ‘Bonus Meditation’, including legends like the Dalai Lama.

Available on Apple Podcasts



The Tony Robbins Podcast



Now, many people would shy away from Tony Robbins who’s reputation as a ‘self-help guru’ may be off putting. However, after the Netflix documentary surrounding one of his shows aired – ‘I Am Not Your Guru’ – a wider audience has found comfort in the things he has to stay.



His podcast (sometimes hosted by him, or sometimes hosted by his team) features a mixture of excerpts from his live shows, interviews with experts or high-achieving individuals and sometimes group discussions. Topics range from business to motivation to overcoming anxiety, and much more. For those feeling down or in-need of some inspiration, this podcast has plenty of juice.

Available on Spotify / Apple Podcasts



The Mindful Kind

The Mindful Kind, hosted by Rachael Kable, shares personal experiences with mindfulness and provides listeners with simple and effective practices to incorporate into their own lives.



Being mindful can be a fun and meaningful journey and has amazing potential to increase general wellbeing, from managing stress to improving sleep quality. With The Mindful Kind, you will have weekly access to new ideas, personal experiences and practical mindfulness exercises!

Available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts

