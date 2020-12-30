6 Bali Bootcamps That Will Kick You Back Into Shape

One of the most popular fitness styles in Bali at the moment are ‘bootcamp’ style workout. If you’re not one for a standard workout in the gym or running on the treadmill, why not mix up your routine and challenge yourself in one of these awesome Bali bootcamps for a real fitness wake up.

Note: Photos are taken before Covid-19 Pandemic and do not reflect current practices and precautions.

F45 Training – Seminyak & Canggu

F45 Training is one of the swiftly expanding fitness franchises in the world, launched in 2011 by founders Adam Gilchrist and Rob Deutsch in a movement to modernise gym participation. The first F45 studio was established back in 2012 in Sydney and have since grown into a fitness empire with over 1,700 studios all over the world. In Bali, F45 Training has outlets in Seminyak (opened in 2016) and Canggu (opened in 2019).









Workouts at F45 Training are curated to bring together the muscle groups of the body and to improve your performance in all facets of your daily life. The ‘F’ stands for Functional Training, a combination of Circuit and HIIT (high-intensity interval training) style workouts designed for everyday movement, while the ‘45’ stands for the total amount of time for the sweat-covered, adrenaline-pumped workout.

F45 Training programmes comprises of 3 different classes: Cardio, Resistance and Hybrid. Cardio classes will test your cardiovascular skills and push it to your limits, leaving your metabolism in overdrive afterwards. Resistance classes is a full-body workout that combines resistance and functional movement patterns that’ll leave your body ‘burning’. Hybrid classes combine cardio and resistance training, the ultimate challenge that’ll test your strength and endurance level.

F45 Training – Seminyak

Batu Belig Square, Jalan Batu Belig, Seminyak

+62 813 3792 9442

[email protected]

f45training.id

F45 Training – Canggu

Jl. Pantai Batu Bolong no. 83, Canggu

+62 813 3792 9442

[email protected]

f45training.id

Kompact Fitness Bali

As its name suggests, Kompact Fitness Bali is about fast, hard-hitting sessions that get the heart pumping and have you working up a sweat in no time!

Conveniently located above Livingstone Cafe on Jalan Petitenget, Seminyak, Kompact fitness is an ultra-efficient fitness centre focused on group classes. This space houses 2 main areas: studio and spin room. In the studio, numerous classes take place, including Cardio-Box, Bootcamp and Power Up, each with their own objectives. In the spin room, K-Cycle (45-mins) and Accelerate (30-mins intense) takes place. The classes range between 30mins to 60mins, aimed at being efficient fitness blasts that anyone can fit into their daily schedule.

The classes are held by professional trainers, experts in their fields. Kompact Fitness Bali has created their own community – or family even – that consistently join classes, making a positive environment to work out in. All levels are welcome, the only competition is yourself!

Kompact Fitness Bali

Jl. Petitenget 88x, Kerobokan

+62 817 3385 91234

[email protected]

www.kompactfitnessbali.com



2befit Bali

Conducted by experienced and qualified trainers, 2befit Bali Bootcamp is an outdoor fitness workout group designed to build strength and fitness through a variety of intense group intervals.

With a balanced mix of cardio, strength and interval training, the trainers will put you through a tough, sandy workout using sacks filled with sand, battle ropes, tyres, and your own bodyweight. Whether you are a seasoned Bootcamp warrior, a first-timer, all fitness levels are welcome! The trainers are standing by to correct your techniques and challenge you based on your grit, maximising your training results. Their programs are based on challenging, fun and functional training methods to address all aspects of your health and fitness. Combining the sand and the sun to take your workout to the next level, this is the most effective way to lose serious weight in only an hour!

To participate, booking is not mandatory. You can simply pop up at the beach with your towel and water. After that, be prepared to sweat and have fun for the ultimate workouts. However, since this is an outdoor activity, the classes are weather dependant. 2Befit Bali organises regular bootcamps in Batu Bolong Beach, Sanur Beach and Taman Bhagawan. Please contact them to get detail of time and day. Great for those looking for a beach-centred Bali bootcamps.

+62 878-6147-8222 (Gede)

[email protected]

www.2befitbali.com

CrossFit Wanderlust



The philosophy behind CrossFit Wanderlust’s training is an all-inclusive lifestyle change. Their program is distinctive, if not unique, in its focus on maximising the neuroendocrine response, developing power, cross-training with multiple training modalities, constant training and practise with functional movements and the development of successful diet strategies.

Wanderlust’s Movement class teaches full body awareness, mobility, balance, ring work, gymnastics, stretching and above all new and powerful ways of full body movements and patterns. This class is open to all levels and will complement all other fitness programs. The emphasis is on mobility drills to increase your range of motion, gymnastics training to develop strength and coordination. Then, agility to optimise your ability to move.





Alternatively, Wanderlust’s METCON classes are geared towards those looking for lighter weightlifting but still earning a huge calorie burning 30+ min sweat-fest. You won’t find any Olympic lifting here. These classes are designed to be more aerobic based in nature, but will also include HIIT principles, TABATA, and a wide array of methodologies to insure hitting all cardiovascular pathways.

CrossFit Wanderlust

Jalan Raya Padonan no. 6, Canggu

+62 878 6156 8934

[email protected]

www.crossfitwanderlust.com

Ultimate Fitness Holiday

One of the Bali bootcamps great for holiday-goers is Ultimate Fitness Holiday, an intensive fitness program suited for all ages, any gender and a variety of fitness levels. What you can achieve depends on how far you would dedicate yourself into the program.

But, even short-term participants get the benefits from the intensive workouts and personal attention from expert fitness trainers. The program is suitable to increase cardio fitness, muscle mass, help with weight loss, flexibility or just toning up! By combining instinctive, natural and functional movements with science-based highly efficient training programs, Ultimate Fitness Holiday offers the best of what your body deserves. Providing the space, the equipment and the expert coaching, you just simply need to show up and go full out. Worry not to spend hours in the gym every day because their constantly varied programs make sure you will rarely do the same workout. A workout will be provided for you that is scalable to suit your fitness level.

Ultimate Fitness Holiday has its own effective methods at identifying ways of reaching health and fitness goals in a faster way. If you want to make big changes in a very little time, you will get the support needed from the best personal fitness trainers on the island to make you focus on your goal. Their professional roster of CrossFit trainers will push you to your limits and make you the best you can be. If you only want their training program to focus on Cross Fit, there are two group training sessions lasting one hour each per day, plus a full six hours of open gym access for you to work on your own training plan as devised by your personal trainer. Please check on their website for the schedule. Your personal training sessions happen one time per week during the open gym access. This a great tourist option of Bali bootcamps.

+34 697 57 32 52

[email protected]

ultimatefitnessholiday.com

S2S Fitness Bali

Introducing an elite method of exercise and nutrition, S2S Fitness Bali is the island’s first CrossFit gym that combines community and sport science to transform minds and bodies.

No two days are the same as they make creative exercise programs that involve cardio, plyometrics, strength training, some elements of gymnastics that takes place indoor, outdoor, and sometimes at the beach. However, as we realise it, even the best workout program and diet habit would not work if one does not stick to it in the long-term. Therefore, instead of focusing solely on eating and exercising, S2S Fitness Bali prioritises community and fostering friendships for members to get fit and healthy permanently. This is done through fun competitions, celebrating life events, BBQ gatherings and group outings. The idea is that the tighter the community gets, the more support the members would get to reach seemingly impossible goals.

S2S Fitness Bali offers dual-location membership, Fit food meals, fitness holiday packages, beach workouts, seminars, and many more. They customise their workouts based on individuals’ goals, needs, and level of experience but done in a small group to keep members accountable to one another, therefore leading to a permanent healthy lifestyle. S2S Fitness Bali is located in Canggu at their boutique semi-outdoor gym, but the one in Jimbaran has its own wow factor with 5,000 sqm at the beachside that includes an indoor gym, soccer field, volleyball court, basketball court, and open mat space for yoga. If you’re looking for a fun community and not just any old Bali bootcamps to be a part of, S2S is a great fit.

Jl. Raya Semat no. 1, Tibubeneng

+1 (404) 694 0785

[email protected]

www.s2scrossfit.com