Home Cooking Made Easy: 2GoBali Offers Exquisite Ready-to-Cook Meals Dining News | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

Your life at home just got simpler with 2GoBali, a culinary service brought to you by the team behind Salazon Bali, that combines their passion for food and creativity to present a fantastic collection of fresh produce and ready-to-cook meals delivered right to your doorstep.

Tired of preparing meals from scratch daily? Don’t have a clue what to cook for dinner? Too lazy to buy groceries at the supermarket? Worry not, 2GoBali has got you covered. Aiming to make your life at home much easier, 2GoBali offers delivery services to ensure residents of Bali easy access to fresh produce and a hassle-free home cooking experience.

Prepared daily by their chef and kitchen team, 2GoBali delivers fresh produce such as baked goods, dry-aged meats, vegetables, pasta and more. They also offer a combination of specially designed ready-to-cook gourmet recipes with fresh-portioned ingredients, equipped with a simple ‘How to Cook’ manual instructions for each menu. So, all you need to do is just order, wait for your delivery to arrive, and once it arrives, you can go straight to cooking using the ingredients already prepared for you by following the simple instruction manual.

With items and menus that change weekly, some of the ready-to-cook meals 2GoBali offers include Buddha Bowl Yakisoba, 28 Days Dry-aged Kilcoy Premium Sirloin Steak, Dry-aged Beef Burger, Masaman Curry Lamb Shank Casserole, Roasted Peking Duck, Smashed Avocado on Toasted Sourdough, and Smoky Barbeque Pork Ribs.

Enjoy free delivery within 5km radius around Seminyak, Petitenget, Umalas and Kerobokan. For Denpasar, Nusa Dua and Canggu area, with a minimum purchase of IDR 250,000.

To our loyal readers, enjoy an exclusive 15% discount when you make an order by mentioning our promo code ‘NOWBALI15’.

To find out more visit their Instagram or Facebook. To order, contact via WhatsApp at +62 817 0861 110 or email [email protected]

2GoBali

+62 817 0861 110

[email protected]