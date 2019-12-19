Dine for Only IDR 100K at JEJATON Restaurant by Fairfield by Marriott Bali Kuta Dining Deals | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

JEJATON Restaurant, the all-day Indonesian dining destination at the newly opened Fairfield by Marriott Bali Kuta Sunset Road is offering an exceptionally enticing dining promotion.

What’s the first thing that crosses your mind when you think of dining in a hotel? Cost. Dining in a hotel often makes you think of how pricey it is – how much is this going to break the bank?

JEJATON Restaurant at Fairfield by Marriott Bali Kuta Sunset Road is breaking that stigma. For only IDR 100,000++, you can relish in two authentic Indonesian dishes along with one non-alcoholic beverage of your choice.







Open from 7am – 11pm, JEJATON Restaurant serves up a smorgasbord of Indonesian flavours with an eclectic array of savoury dishes from across the archipelago, including beloved local dishes from Bali, Bandung, Solo and Surabaya.

With a price range starting from IDR 35,000++ to 130,000++, indulge in some of their most-loved dishes such as Udang Gong (Hot and sour soup with river prawn, mushroom, tomato and coriander), Sup Buntut (Indonesian style beef oxtail soup, carrot turnip, tomato and leek), Calokok Bebek (Balinese spices marinated crispy duck, sweet potato rice and long bean salad), and Ikan Sambel Kecicang (Soy glazed grilled Barramundi fillet, torch ginger sambals, sweet potato rice and vegetable urab).

For those that find themselves on the long Sunset Road stretch in need of a pit stop, JEJATON Restaurant’s IDR100k deal will surely hit the spot.

The restaurant also puts on a special interactive activity for guests called the Sun Dance every day at 12.30pm, where all the staffs and guests dance together in the pool area, like that of a flashmob concept.

For more information please call +62 361 2099 100 or visit marriott.com/dpsfb

Fairfield by Marriott Bali Kuta Sunset Road

Jalan Merdeka Raya VII, AbianbaseKuta, Badung

+62 361 2099 100

marriott.com/dpsfb